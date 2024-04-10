Four houses approved at former fire place shop in Lichfield

Due to the outline stage of the application, no details of the design and the look of the four houses, on Stafford Road, has been made available. Originally five houses were planned for the Stafford Road property, however the number of houses has been reduced to four.

It is expected that the four houses will be made up for two semi detached houses, with parking provided at the front.

No statutory authority has objected to the scheme, comments made by Lichfield City Council state that no more than two properties should go on the site due to lack of space and parking.

Councillor Diane Evans said: “I think it’s important that we do accept there are smaller developments here, we desperately need smaller developments in this district. So I think these developments are important as long as they actually fit in with the street scene.”

Lichfield District Council unanimously passed the plans which means now details of design, highways matters will now need to be submitted for approval.