'Couldn't agree more!': Residents not surprised as city named among UK's most desirable
Residents of a Staffordshire city "couldn't agree more" after it was named as one of the UK's most desirable.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Lichfield was among the highest rated, whereas parish village Shenstone has been included in the best 54 villages in the country.
The Telegraph's guide said Lichfield offered "a vibrant nightlife with countryside pubs, city centre cocktail bars and everything in between".
So, we took to the city's streets to find out what locals thought.
Gill Claguesmith, 69, from Cannock but shopping in Lichfield, said: "It's very nice. It's lovely shopping here, it is a lot better than everywhere else.