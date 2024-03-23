We visited a 'rage room' in Staffordshire which lets you smash everything up with no consequences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It really lives up to the name – a room in which you completely rage. People come here and go absolutely chaotic as a form of therapy, whether they're getting over a breakup, have too much stress from work, or just... life.

Escape Time – which is just a five minute walk from Lichfield Trent Valley station – have brought us something great. You choose your weapon of choice, whether that be a cricket bat, crowbar, saucepan or hockey stick, and just go crazy. There are crates of plates, bowls, glasses, wine bottles and ceramics for one to smash into pieces, throw against the wall, or use as a tennis ball and serve with a saucepan.

As well as that, there are even TVs and old telephones which really are great to take a crowbar to.

Lauren Hill takes on the Rage Room at Escape Time, Lichfield

I'm not just saying this, but when you walk out of there you feel a wave of relief and calm come over you – I imagine this is what a Viking's spa day would look like. It's also a high intensity workout, so prepare to work up a sweat.

What's even better is that all of the stuff that gets smashed up is bought by the owners from Age UK, so while one is raging and wrecking, they are also contributing to a great cause.

Andy and Dave, co-owners and friends, said they wanted to create something that people would enjoy.

"The business started out with four escape rooms in Burton just before lockdown ended," Andy said. "We just thought they were brilliant, and so did other people, so we thought about how we can make the whole experience better and add more attractions – hence the offerings we now have.

"We buy all of our stuff, the plates, TVs, glasses and cups from the Age UK, which is great in that we get to help out a good cause at the same time."

Both men were in the property business before switching over to something 'more exciting'.

"We were both running our own property business, which was good but ultimately not very exciting, and we just wanted to do something that people would enjoy."

For more information, and to book, visit escapetimelichfield.co.uk.