Prices of operating taxis in Lichfield District set to rise

Bosses have applied for the new charges to come in as of April 1 – they include the price of hackney carriages going up to £205 instead of the current £177.50 a year, while private hire will rise from £122.50 to £205 – an increase of 67 per-cent.

But the cost of applying for a new private hire vehicle licence or to renew one has only increased by £2 – from £203 to £205. A report to cabinet before Christmas recommended a six per cent increase to £216.

The cost of running 1-5 vehicles over a five year period has been brought into line with those of operating six vehicles or over – both figures are proposed at £370 per vehicle.

Any objections, comments or queries about the proposed charges should be sent via email to taxi.licensing@lichfielddc.gov.uk or by post to the Licensing Team, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield. WS13 6YY by9March 2024.