Prices of operating taxis in Lichfield District set to rise
Proposals to increase the cost of operators applying for or renewing taxi licences in Lichfield District could go ahead.
Bosses have applied for the new charges to come in as of April 1 – they include the price of hackney carriages going up to £205 instead of the current £177.50 a year, while private hire will rise from £122.50 to £205 – an increase of 67 per-cent.
But the cost of applying for a new private hire vehicle licence or to renew one has only increased by £2 – from £203 to £205. A report to cabinet before Christmas recommended a six per cent increase to £216.
The cost of running 1-5 vehicles over a five year period has been brought into line with those of operating six vehicles or over – both figures are proposed at £370 per vehicle.
Any objections, comments or queries about the proposed charges should be sent via email to taxi.licensing@lichfielddc.gov.uk or by post to the Licensing Team, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield. WS13 6YY by9March 2024.