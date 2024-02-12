Operator announced for planned new city centre cinema

Everyman will operate the new cinema which will soon become an integral part of the Three Spires shopping centre in Lichfield.

It marks a significant milestone in the development of the Birmingham Road site and heralds a new era of entertainment and leisure for the city.

The scheme is being made possible through a joint venture partnership formed between Lichfield District Council and Evolve Estates, the owner of Three Spires shopping centre.

The four-screen cinema will be complemented by five food and beverage units – three on the ground floor, one on the first and one on the second floor.

The interior of an existing Everyman cinema in Egham, Surrey

Lichfield District Council's leader Doug Pullen said: “Today, we celebrate a major breakthrough for our beloved city.

"After 12 months of dedicated effort and negotiation, Evolve, as our commercial partner, has secured a partnership with Everyman that will bring a state-of-the-art cinema to Lichfield.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, as we look forward to announcing additional food and beverage brands that will further enhance our city centre.

"The Birmingham Road site is poised to become a vibrant hub of cultural and leisure activities, giving the residents of Lichfield district a destination for socialising and entertainment.”

Councillor Andy Smith, who played an instrumental role in the negotiations, shared his thoughts on the monumental achievement.

He said: "This agreement with Everyman is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our team. It underscores our commitment to providing diverse entertainment options for our residents and visitors alike.

"Lichfield is on the cusp of something truly extraordinary, and we cannot wait to witness the positive impact this cinema will have on our community."

An Everyman spokesperson said: "We are delighted to be coming to Lichfield within the Three Spires, opening as the only cinema within the city centre.

"We are confident that Everyman's innovative lifestyle approach will be an asset to the city centre, enhancing the leisure offering.

“The boutique cinema experience that Everyman adopts has been a success in other places across the UK and we look forward to bringing the Everyman experience to Lichfield.”

Phil Murphy, of Evolve Estates, said: "Since we acquired Three Spires, we have been determined to improve visitors' overall experience and deliver the city's first dedicated cinema in decades.

"We're over the moon to get this deal over the line and we look forward to continuing working with the local authority and with Everyman.

"We are confident this will be a catalyst for this historic city and will help to attract more leisure brands to the centre and beyond."

Further announcements about the upcoming food and beverage brands that will be joining the development will be made in early 2024 when legal agreements are completed.