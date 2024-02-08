Grade II listed former boutique hotel which once welcomed Sir Roger Moore, Idris Elba and Kate Beckinsale put up for sale

Netherstowe House in Lichfield is being sold by business property adviser, Christie & Co, as either a whole plot or as a north and south split.

Set within a one-acre plot, the Georgian property was originally an historic mill and more recently, was converted into a boutique hotel, which received many awards including Taste of Staffordshire’s Restaurant of the Year, and recognition from the AA and Michelin Guide.

The 10 bedroom property with 'spacious communal areas' has been owned by the Heathcote family for the last 45 years.

In a statement, they said: “We have enjoyed creating memories at Netherstowe House during our ownership.

“It was originally our wonderful family home before we established the property as an experience-led hotel and restaurant with a focus on creating meaningful memories for local patrons whilst serving a high demand for corporate travellers to the area.

"We welcomed many famous faces over the years including the likes of Sir Roger Moore, Idris Elba and Kate Beckinsale.

"However, the time has now come for us to move this delightful property on to new custodians who can utilise the building in their own way and hopefully, they will get as much enjoyment out of it as we have over the past 45 years."

Christie & Co said the Grade II listed building in Netherstowe Lane could be used as a hotel, guesthouse or private residence.

Sam Roberts, hotel broker at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “Netherstowe House is a magnificent property within striking distance of Lichfield city centre.

"The opportunities and versatility that the building could offer, subject to the relevant consents, is endless.

"From a sizeable private residence to a guesthouse/B&B, or back to its former glory as a hotel, or perhaps offices for a business, it’s a unique offering.

"Viewing is highly advised due to the rarity of this type of opportunity and its location.”

To view the listing visit christie.com/5842765