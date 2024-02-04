Application made to improve electrical supply for listed building

Lichfield District Council have posted notice about an application to enable the installation of an upgraded electricity supply at St Marys House on the Close in Lichfield.

The application for the listed building has been made with the Planning (Listed Building and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 and will be available for inspection on the Lichfield District Council site in the Planning section.

Anyone wishing to make representations or objections to the application can do do by going to the Planning page or by emailing Neighbour.Responses@lichfielddc.gov.uk by February 22.