Community officers work to secure pub after public concerns raised

On January 9, a member of the public approached the Lichfield District Council Community Safety Partnership stall outside the Co-operative store in Main Street in Whittington and raised concerns about The Dog Inn.

Officers from the Community visited the premises, which had been abandoned, and found a smashed window and an unlocked outside bar and outbuilding with accessible alcohol and gas canisters.

Considering the site potentially dangerous and an arson risk, the officers notified Lichfield District Council’s Environmental Health Team.

The council said that contact with the landlord resulted in the premises being secured and a clearance of the site is planned.

Stuart White, community safety officer at Lichfield District Council, said: “This is a great example of a member of the public approaching officers with information and it resulting in direct action through partnership working to secure a vulnerable site and avoid potential antisocial behaviour.”