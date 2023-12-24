New year parking changes set to be introduced in Lichfield city centre

The district council says it is bringing in a new system of charges to encourage motorists to use the most appropriate car park for their stay. They say popular short-stay car parks in the city have become increasingly occupied by long-stay visitors.

From January 10 they are proposing an increase in the charge for short-stay parking over one hour and a reduction in the cost of long-stay parking across the board.

Seven car parks in the city centre will see increases for motorists who want to park for two hours or more on short stay facilities - they include Friary Inner, Council House and Lombard Street.

But longer-stay parking facilities will see a reduction in price including Greenhill, Redcourt and University which will see all-day charges drop by 30p.

The council is proposing to introduce a 30-minute free option in all short-stay car parks designed to help people who use the city centre to access key services while Blue Badge holders will continue to be able to park on any space in any council car park free of charge. Sandford Street Car Park is also changing from a long-stay to short-stay facility from January 10.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, Councillor Janice Silvester-Hall, said: “We are introducing revised parking charges to benefit all motorists by encouraging them to use the car park most appropriate for the duration of their stay.

“This is just one of the measures we have developed to make parking easier and more convenient. Others include the provision of additional car parking spaces seven days a week at District Council House in Frog Lane and weekend parking in the temporary car park on the former garage site on Birmingham Road.”

A set charge, regardless of parking duration, is also being introduced for use of the short and long stay car parks in the evening and Bank Holidays.

A copy of the order is available for inspection online at lichfielddc.gov.uk/council/public-notices or from 9am to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays inclusive at the council house until the last day of a period of six weeks.

To arrange inspection please email governance-admin@lichfielddc.gov.uk - the deadline for objections is January 9.