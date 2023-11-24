Nursery inviting people to contribute to time capsule for anniversary

The very first Busy Bees nursery, The Rocklands, was founded in Lichfield in 1983.

Now, as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, the nursery group is appealing to the local community to share memories, drawings, pictures and memorabilia of their experience at the nursery.

A time capsule will be buried at the groups’ newest nursery, Busy Bees Lichfield on Birmingham Road on Tuesday, November 28.

Busy Bees territory CEOs from across the world have been invited to the nursery to celebrate this milestone, alongside Busy Bees’ co-founder Marg Randles and Global CEO Simon Irons.

Children at the nursery will also be creating their very own time capsules to take home, with each child’s time capsule representing a snapshot of their life at nursery.

Marg Randles, co-founder of Busy Bees, said: “We founded Busy Bees 40 years ago and it’s been an incredible journey to date.

"Our first nursery was located in Lichfield and this city will always hold a special place in my heart.

"My children grew up there and our families shared many happy memories, all whilst providing the best start in life for the children in our care.

“I’m looking forward to attending the event and storing a whole host of memories and pictures from the past 40 years within the time capsule for future generations to discover one day.

“I can’t wait to hear from the local community and discover memories they shared with us over the years.”

Busy Bees Lichfield opened in April 2023 and is managed by Kelly Allington who has more than 20 years of experience in the early years sector.

Ms Allington said: “Busy Bees’ heritage is particularly important to our team at Lichfield as this is the city where it all began.

"We are delighted to be hosting this special event and celebrating our anniversary with colleagues from around the world.

“The children can’t wait to make their very own time capsules to mark the occasion and we look forward to capturing a moment in time in their early years that they can look back on in the years to come.”