Council officers raid two properties after reports that 90 dogs kept in poor conditions

Environmental health officers from Lichfield District Council swooped on the properties earlier this week over concerns about animal welfare.

A magistrate granted warrants to enter and search the addresses.

Staffordshire Police supported the operation, and a vet accompanied the officers to examine the dogs.

Enquiries are ongoing and further action is being taken in one of the cases, the council has confirmed.

Cabinet member Councillor Alex Farrell said: “Lichfield District Council takes animal welfare extremely seriously.

“In addition to responding to complaints about animal neglect, the council licence and inspect a range of activities that involve animals to safeguard their welfare.

“Officers are currently targeting people who are breeding dogs, providing dog day care, or keeping dangerous wild animals without a licence.

“All those holding a licence can be found on the council’s website, along with their star rating, and I’d encourage anyone with information about illegal activity to contact the council.”