Planning application submitted to extend listed Lichfield hotel

The George Hotel, Lichfield

The George Hotel, in Bird Street, dates back to the late 18th century and is in a conservation area,.

A public notice published by Lichfield District Council has revealed the owners' plans.

The public notice said: "Works to a listed building to enable the change of use of upper floors and two storey extension to create additional hotel facilities at 21-14 Bird Street, Lichfield."

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application by owners The Webb Group said: “The applications seek to convert part of the ground floor space at 3 Market Street into a gymnasium whilst creating additional hotel bedroom accommodation on the upper floors.