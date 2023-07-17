Lichfield carer 'over the moon' to win dementia care award

Lisa Wilkinson has been given an award for her work caring for residents with dementia.

Lisa Wilkinson from The Spires Care Home has been crowned Dementia Care Champion of the Year for the North Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2023 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 252 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Almost 4,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Lisa is over the moon to have been named the winner for the north division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Lisa Wilkinson said: “It means a lot to me because our residents mean a lot to me. I love this role and am so passionate and there is so much more for me to do!”

As the winner for North Division, Lisa is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided.

They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General manager Amy Doyle, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Lisa. We are so proud of her.

"Lisa is so passionate about enriching the lives of our residents with Dementia and this shines through in her work”