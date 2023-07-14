Bridge work to cause disruption at Lichfield Trent Valley

By Paul Jenkins

Train passengers at Lichfield Trent Valley will face disruption this weekend and next weekend as work to replace a footbridge at the station takes place.

The current bridge over platform three, which is in a state of disrepair, is being removed and a temporary one being installed later this year to maintain access to platform two for services towards London Euston.

It means rail replacement buses will run between Lichfield Trent Valley and Blake Street between tomorrow and Sunday July 23.

They will also run between Rugby and Stafford and Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley between tomorrow and Friday July 21.

There will also continue to be no access to platform two at Lichfield Trent Valley from Burton Old Road until Saturday July 22. Passengers are advised to use the main station forecourt entrance to access platform two during this time.

Rail replacement buses will also operate between Rugby - Stafford and Hednesford - Rugeley Trent Valley between Saturday 15 July - Friday 21 July. They will also run between Lichfield Trent Valley and Lichfield City from Monday July 24-January 2024.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

