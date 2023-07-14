Bridge work to cause disruption at Lichfield Trent Valley

The current bridge over platform three, which is in a state of disrepair, is being removed and a temporary one being installed later this year to maintain access to platform two for services towards London Euston.

It means rail replacement buses will run between Lichfield Trent Valley and Blake Street between tomorrow and Sunday July 23.

They will also run between Rugby and Stafford and Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley between tomorrow and Friday July 21.

There will also continue to be no access to platform two at Lichfield Trent Valley from Burton Old Road until Saturday July 22. Passengers are advised to use the main station forecourt entrance to access platform two during this time.