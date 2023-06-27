Lichfield man set to donate his hair to charity

Liam Thompstone

Liam Thompstone, 26, loses his luscious locks on Saturday in aid of Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK and relies solely on the generosity of supporters who help the organisation giving hair and hope to thousands of children and young people.

Liam, a porter for Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park, has been growing his mane for 18 months in preparation for the cut, which was announced back in March.

In addition to the hair itself and sponsorship funds, he is also raising awareness for Little Princess Trust.

“I am so proud to contribute in any way I can to support the incredible work carried out by this brilliant charity,” he said. “I want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has sponsored me so far and helped spread the word about Little Princess Trust.”

Auctioneer Richard Winterton has also made Little Princess Trust one of the family firm’s chosen charities.

The first time big-hearted Liam parted with his ponytail was in 2017 when he raised £315 out of a £300 target.

Fast forward to September 2020 and colleagues, friends and family helped him raise £1,581 for the charity, smashing his goal of £500.

Both times, Liam’s locks were also donated to be turned into real hair wigs.

Phil Brace, chief executive of The Little Princess Trust, said: “We provide around 2,000 wigs a year to children who have lost their hair to cancer treatment and other conditions, and we have now provided more than 14,000 wigs in total.

“We can only do this thanks to the support we receive from the public so really do value the help from people like Liam and anyone who sponsors the haircuts.”