Pupils help to count nature on grounds of Lichfield Cathedral

Children and volunteers worked together to complete a survey of the grass meadow at Lichfield Cathedral.

As part of the cathedral’s ongoing work to improve and monitor biodiversity, children from Lichfield Cathedral School and cathedral volunteers took part in Churches Count on Nature.

Pupils, from year five, worked closely with volunteers to record the various species of plants and insects in an area of grass meadow in the cathedral grounds.

Each species identified will then be added to a national database, which will be joined with data from church grounds across the country as part of an ongoing initiative by Caring for God’s Acre.

In addition, supported by Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, an area of the meadow has been allowed to flower throughout the summer before it will be mowed.

Rev Canon Dr David Primrose, who’s in charge of work on the environment, social justice and community outreach, said: “It is always encouraging to see our young people get so enthusiastic about nature.

"Every time we record the flora and fauna in our cathedral grounds we discover exciting natural specifies and a rich biodiversity.

"As the summer meadow continues to grow, we hope to find out even more about the natural world on our doorstep.”