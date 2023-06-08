Wine expert to hold tasting evenings

Wine expert Harry Grinonneau

Harry Grinonneau, head sommelier at The Boat Inn, near Lichfield, begins the programme next week when he talks about the Burgundy wine region.

Harry will pair the wines with a four-course meal by prepared by television chef Liam Dillon. Bur rather than give a formal presentation, Harry will talk to guests on a one-to-one basis at their tables.

Harry said, “I want these events to be casual and relaxed chats with guests with some of my favourite wines and what to look out for when pairing with food.

"There will always be a selection of wines to try, and guests can rate how I matched wine to accompany a special four course meal.

"This isn’t about wine snobbery. There’s no big presentation. I want it to be an intimate event so guests can book anytime during the evening, and I will visit their table individually to talk about wine. It’s all about trying to bring out the best of both the food and drink while enjoying ourselves."

The wine-tasting events must be pre-booked in advance and Harry’s Burgundy talk is available from 6pm onwards on Thursday next week. Harry will talk about the English Nyetimber vineyard on July 27.

Both events will cost £100 per head, including a four-course meal.

Liam, who took over The Boat in 2017, will also on Masterchef finalist Jono Hawthorne in his next Liam Versus competition at the restaurant on July 12.