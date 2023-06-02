Teenage girl dies after being hit by van near Lichfield

A 16-year-old girl has died after being hit by a van on Marsh Lane in Whittington on Monday. Photo: Google.

Two teenage girls were hit by a white Vauxhall Vivaro just after 10.25pm on Monday, on Marsh Lane in Whittington.

The girls, both aged 16, sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Staffordshire Police has announced that one of the girls has died of her injuries.

Her family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

The other 16-year-old girl remains in a critical but stable condition.

Earlier this week, Staffordshire Police said that the van driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

Police officers had attended the scene alongside crews from the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Officers from the collision investigation unit are particularly keen to speak to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

"Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 913 of May 29, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk.