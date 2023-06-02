Second teenage girl dies after being hit by van

The incident occurred on Monday, May 29 on Lichfield Road near the junction of Marsh Lane. Photo: Google Street Map

It has been confirmed by Staffordshire Police that a second 16-year-old girl left with serious injuries in a crash on Lichfield Road in Whittington on Monday has now died in hospital.

Officers had announced that one of the girls injured in the crash died earlier today.

The crash on Monday, May 29 happened around 10.25pm near to the junction with Marsh Lane and involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and the two 16-year-old girls, who were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The families of both girls have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Staffordshire Police is continuing its investigation into the collision and wants to speak to any witnesses or people with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A second teenage girl who was involved in a collision in the Lichfield area has now sadly died.

"Just after 10.25pm on Monday, a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and two girls were involved in a collision on Lichfield Road, Whittington near to the junction with Marsh Lane.

"We went to the scene with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Both girls sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

"Despite the efforts of medical staff, sadly, both girls, aged 16, have now died.

"Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

"Officers from the collision investigation unit are particularly keen to speak to any witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

"Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 913 of May 29, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk.