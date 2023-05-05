Full results as Lichfield District Council falls into 'no overall control'

Counting was subjected to repeated recounts

All 47 seats were being contested at the authority which was controlled by the Conservatives going into the election.

The Tories had 30 councillors while Labour had 11. There were also three independents and one Reform councillor.

The final results of the poll were not confirmed until the early evening, because of multiple recounts.

When the dust settled, there were 23 Conservative councillors, 17 Labour and seven Lib Dems - leaving no party with enough seats to command a majority.

The full results are: (* denotes winner):

Alrewas and Fradley (three seats)

Alasdair Brooks (Lib Dem) 332

Ian Coxon (Lab) 502

Derick Cross (Cons)* 682

Toby Ryder (Lab) 640

David Whatton (Lab) 621

Mike Wilcox Cons)* 748

Sonia Wilcox (Cons)* 695

Armitage with Handsacre (three seats)

Richard Cox (Cons)* 823

Nikki Hawkins (Cons)* 665

Jacob Marshall (Lab) 512

Tom Marshall (Cons)* 749

Morwenna Rae (Lib Dem) 220

Marvin Shortman (Lab) 478

Christopher Willis (Lab) 469

Boley Park (two seats)

Andrew Fox (Lab) 528

Scott Hollingsworth (Lib Dem) 428

Rajesh Kulkarni (Lab) 425

Doug Pullen (Cons)* 678

Mark Warfield (Cons)* 660

Boney Hay and Central (three seats)

Jim Craik (Cons) 452

Di Evans (Lab)* 731

Steven Swain (Cons) 414

Paul Taylor (Lab)* 686

Sharon Taylor (Lab)* 664

Keith Willis-Croft (Cons) 413

Bourne Vale (unopposed)

Brian Yeates (Cons)*

Chadsmead (two seats)

Joanne Grange (Indep) 384

Elaine Hutchings (Cons) 327

Paul Jones (Cons) 218

Paul Ray (Lib Dem)* 545

Miles Trent (Lib Dem)* 432

Chase Terrace (two seats)

Richard Cross (Cons) 192

Steven Norman (Lab)* 532

Matt Warburton (Cons) 176

Sue Woodward (Lab)* 577

Chasetown (two seats)

Norma Bacon (Cons) 197

Darren Ennis (Lab)* 507

Laura Ennis (Lab)* 467

Antony Jones (Cons) 149

Colton and the Ridwares

David Cullen (Green) 125

Paul Golder (Lab) 161

Keith Vernon (Cons)* 317

Curborough (two seats)

Colin Ball (Lab)* 509

Daniel Floyd (Cons) 282

Dave Robertson (Lab)* 516

Edward Sheasby (Cons) 258

Fazeley (two seats)

Alex Farrell (Cons)* 526

John Hill (Cons)* 519

Anne Thompson (Lab) 336

David Thompson (Lab) 309

Hammerwich with Wall (two seats)

Carolyn Gittings (Lab) 447

Leona Leung (Cons)* 489

Lorna McGinty (Lab) 374

Janice Silvester-Hall (Cons)* 509

Highfield (two seats)

Robyn Ennis (Lab) 428

Wai-Lee Ho (Cons)* 602

Serena Mears (Cons)* 538

Jane Smith (Lab) 353

Leomansley (three seats)

James Blackman (Lab) 716

Jamie Checkland (Cons)* 731

Jamie Christie (Lib Dem) 711

P Ecclestone-Brown (Green) 642

Sally Gilbert (Cons) 696

Richard Henshaw (Lib Dem)* 734

Andy Smith (Cons)* 718

Benjamin Watkins (Lab) 669

Little Aston and Stonnall (two seats)

Ruth Graham (Indep) 315

Stuart Harrison (Lab) 250

Elizabeth Little (Indep) 277

Joseph Powell (Cons)* 701

Phil Whitehouse (Cons)* 705

Longdon

Robert Strachan (Cons)* 384

Catherine Wood (Lab) 161

Mease Valley

Roger Bennion (Lib Dem)* 318

Ashley Yeates (Cons) 247

Shenstone

Matthew Field (Lab) 198

David Salter (Cons)* 443

St John’s (three seats)

Jeyan Anketell (Lab)* 747

Deb Baker (Cons) 617

Colin Greatorex (Cons) 575

R Harvey-Coggins (Lab) * 781

John Patrick Madden (Indep) 79

Tim Matthews (Cons) 545

Simon Partridge (Green) 574

John Smith (Lib Dem)* 678

Stowe (three seats)

Hugh Ashton (Lib Dem)* 684

Russell Bragger (Lab)* 740

Ann Hughes (Lab) * 758

Angela Lax (Cons) 605

Paul McDermott (Lib Dem) 667

Jon O’Hagan (Cons) 472

Marcus Simmons (Cons) 527

Summerfield and All Saints (three seats)

Sharon Banevicius (Lab)* 528

Kathy Coe (Lab)* 574

Michael Galvin (Lab)* 528

Sammy Goody (Indep) 187

Nicola Greensill (Cons)* 380

Richard Stephenson (Cons) 392

Heather Tranter (Cons) 477

Whittington and Streethay (three seats)

Claire Booker (Lab)* 733

Richard Holland (Cons)* 741

Jennifer Mackintosh (Lab) 643

Mark Pritchard (Lab) 546

Andrew Rushton (Lib Dem)*