Full results as Lichfield District Council falls into 'no overall control'

All 47 seats were being contested at the authority which was controlled by the Conservatives going into the election.
The Tories had 30 councillors while Labour had 11. There were also three independents and one Reform councillor.
The final results of the poll were not confirmed until the early evening, because of multiple recounts.
When the dust settled, there were 23 Conservative councillors, 17 Labour and seven Lib Dems - leaving no party with enough seats to command a majority.
The full results are: (* denotes winner):
Alrewas and Fradley (three seats)
Alasdair Brooks (Lib Dem) 332
Ian Coxon (Lab) 502
Derick Cross (Cons)* 682
Toby Ryder (Lab) 640
David Whatton (Lab) 621
Mike Wilcox Cons)* 748
Sonia Wilcox (Cons)* 695
Armitage with Handsacre (three seats)
Richard Cox (Cons)* 823
Nikki Hawkins (Cons)* 665
Jacob Marshall (Lab) 512
Tom Marshall (Cons)* 749
Morwenna Rae (Lib Dem) 220
Marvin Shortman (Lab) 478
Christopher Willis (Lab) 469
Boley Park (two seats)
Andrew Fox (Lab) 528
Scott Hollingsworth (Lib Dem) 428
Rajesh Kulkarni (Lab) 425
Doug Pullen (Cons)* 678
Mark Warfield (Cons)* 660
Boney Hay and Central (three seats)
Jim Craik (Cons) 452
Di Evans (Lab)* 731
Steven Swain (Cons) 414
Paul Taylor (Lab)* 686
Sharon Taylor (Lab)* 664
Keith Willis-Croft (Cons) 413
Bourne Vale (unopposed)
Brian Yeates (Cons)*
Chadsmead (two seats)
Joanne Grange (Indep) 384
Elaine Hutchings (Cons) 327
Paul Jones (Cons) 218
Paul Ray (Lib Dem)* 545
Miles Trent (Lib Dem)* 432
Chase Terrace (two seats)
Richard Cross (Cons) 192
Steven Norman (Lab)* 532
Matt Warburton (Cons) 176
Sue Woodward (Lab)* 577
Chasetown (two seats)
Norma Bacon (Cons) 197
Darren Ennis (Lab)* 507
Laura Ennis (Lab)* 467
Antony Jones (Cons) 149
Colton and the Ridwares
David Cullen (Green) 125
Paul Golder (Lab) 161
Keith Vernon (Cons)* 317
Curborough (two seats)
Colin Ball (Lab)* 509
Daniel Floyd (Cons) 282
Dave Robertson (Lab)* 516
Edward Sheasby (Cons) 258
Fazeley (two seats)
Alex Farrell (Cons)* 526
John Hill (Cons)* 519
Anne Thompson (Lab) 336
David Thompson (Lab) 309
Hammerwich with Wall (two seats)
Carolyn Gittings (Lab) 447
Leona Leung (Cons)* 489
Lorna McGinty (Lab) 374
Janice Silvester-Hall (Cons)* 509
Highfield (two seats)
Robyn Ennis (Lab) 428
Wai-Lee Ho (Cons)* 602
Serena Mears (Cons)* 538
Jane Smith (Lab) 353
Leomansley (three seats)
James Blackman (Lab) 716
Jamie Checkland (Cons)* 731
Jamie Christie (Lib Dem) 711
P Ecclestone-Brown (Green) 642
Sally Gilbert (Cons) 696
Richard Henshaw (Lib Dem)* 734
Andy Smith (Cons)* 718
Benjamin Watkins (Lab) 669
Little Aston and Stonnall (two seats)
Ruth Graham (Indep) 315
Stuart Harrison (Lab) 250
Elizabeth Little (Indep) 277
Joseph Powell (Cons)* 701
Phil Whitehouse (Cons)* 705
Longdon
Robert Strachan (Cons)* 384
Catherine Wood (Lab) 161
Mease Valley
Roger Bennion (Lib Dem)* 318
Ashley Yeates (Cons) 247
Shenstone
Matthew Field (Lab) 198
David Salter (Cons)* 443
St John’s (three seats)
Jeyan Anketell (Lab)* 747
Deb Baker (Cons) 617
Colin Greatorex (Cons) 575
R Harvey-Coggins (Lab) * 781
John Patrick Madden (Indep) 79
Tim Matthews (Cons) 545
Simon Partridge (Green) 574
John Smith (Lib Dem)* 678
Stowe (three seats)
Hugh Ashton (Lib Dem)* 684
Russell Bragger (Lab)* 740
Ann Hughes (Lab) * 758
Angela Lax (Cons) 605
Paul McDermott (Lib Dem) 667
Jon O’Hagan (Cons) 472
Marcus Simmons (Cons) 527
Summerfield and All Saints (three seats)
Sharon Banevicius (Lab)* 528
Kathy Coe (Lab)* 574
Michael Galvin (Lab)* 528
Sammy Goody (Indep) 187
Nicola Greensill (Cons)* 380
Richard Stephenson (Cons) 392
Heather Tranter (Cons) 477
Whittington and Streethay (three seats)
Claire Booker (Lab)* 733
Richard Holland (Cons)* 741
Jennifer Mackintosh (Lab) 643
Mark Pritchard (Lab) 546
Andrew Rushton (Lib Dem)*
Alan White (Cons) 724