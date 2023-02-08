Notification Settings

Five teenagers arrested following violence at Lichfield McDonald's

By James VukmirovicLichfield

A total of five teenagers have been arrested following an incident in a fast food restaurant which left people injured and furniture damaged.

The incident occurred at the McDonald's restaurant on Conduit Street in Lichfield. Photo: Google Street Map

The incident happened in McDonald's, on Conduit Street, in Lichfield, on Monday, January 30, and saw two teenagers sustain facial injuries and damage done to furniture inside the restaurant, with several people involved in the incident.

Two boys aged 14 and 15-years-old and both from Cannock were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

Their arrests followed on from a 15-year-old boy from Cannock being arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of violent disorder and criminal damage and previous arrests of a 15-year-old boy from Rugeley and a 14-year-old boy from Huntington on suspicion of violent disorder.

All three have been released on conditional bail, with inquiries continuing.

A spokesman for Lichfield Police said: "Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with disorder at a Lichfield fast food restaurant last month.

"Officers were called to a report of violence at McDonald's on Conduit Street on Monday, January 30.

"Two teenagers sustained facial injuries during the incident, which involved several people, at around 7.20pm.

"Damage was also caused to furniture inside the restaurant.

"Earlier today (8 February), two boys, aged 14 and 15, both from Cannock, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

"They remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

"It comes as, yesterday (7 February), a 15-year-old boy from Cannock was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and criminal damage.

"Previously, 15-year-old boy from Rugeley and a 14-year-old boy from Huntington were also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

"All three have since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries."

