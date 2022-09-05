Paramedic to take on Kilimanjaro.to raise money for charity

Claire Jones, from Lichfield, works for West Midlands Ambulance Service and volunteers for the Trust's Staff Advice and Liaison Service at the organisation.
It provides signposting, advice and a listening ear to members of staff – and is the reason why she is raising money for The Ambulance Service Charity (TASC).
TASC provides a range of services to support the mental health, physical rehabilitation and financial wellbeing of the UK’s ambulance staff, and is a charity close her heart.
Claire, who flies out on Friday to take on highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world, said: "I am hugely passionate about supporting ambulance staff with their health and wellbeing and if I can complete what will be the most challenging event I have ever done in my whole life for my colleagues, I will be very happy!”
Ahead of the 5,895m climb, the paramedic has been training hard, bracing herself for altitude sickness and temperatures ranging from 30C (86F) at the bottom to -27C (-16.6F) during the night as she nears the mountain’s ecological zones to the summit.
She added: “This will be the hardest trek I have ever attempted, and I am extremely motivated to raise as much money as I can to fund as many counselling support sessions as I can for TASC.”
The paramedic is fully funding the trek herself, so all the sponsorship money raised will go directly towards the fundraising pot. To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-jones22kili