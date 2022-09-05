Notification Settings

Paramedic to take on Kilimanjaro.to raise money for charity

By Thomas Parkes

A paramedic from Staffordshire is set to take on Kilimanjaro in a bid to raise vital funds for a charity which provides help and support for ambulance staff.

Claire Jones is taking on the challenge. Photo: Google

Claire Jones, from Lichfield, works for West Midlands Ambulance Service and volunteers for the Trust's Staff Advice and Liaison Service at the organisation.

It provides signposting, advice and a listening ear to members of staff – and is the reason why she is raising money for The Ambulance Service Charity (TASC).

TASC provides a range of services to support the mental health, physical rehabilitation and financial wellbeing of the UK’s ambulance staff, and is a charity close her heart.

Claire, who flies out on Friday to take on highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world, said: "I am hugely passionate about supporting ambulance staff with their health and wellbeing and if I can complete what will be the most challenging event I have ever done in my whole life for my colleagues, I will be very happy!”

Ahead of the 5,895m climb, the paramedic has been training hard, bracing herself for altitude sickness and temperatures ranging from 30C (86F) at the bottom to -27C (-16.6F) during the night as she nears the mountain’s ecological zones to the summit.

She added: “This will be the hardest trek I have ever attempted, and I am extremely motivated to raise as much money as I can to fund as many counselling support sessions as I can for TASC.”

The paramedic is fully funding the trek herself, so all the sponsorship money raised will go directly towards the fundraising pot. To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-jones22kili

By Thomas Parkes

