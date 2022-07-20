Notification Settings

Queen's Baton Relay welcomed to Lichfield, Burntwood and Chasewater

By Ian Harvey

The Queen's Baton Relay was back in Staffordshire as it headed through Lichfield, Burton upon Trent, Burntwood, Chasewater, and Tamworth.

Baton-bearer Emma Hill and Angela Burns in Lichfield
On Tuesday the relay entered Staffordshire when it travelled from Lilleshall, in Shropshire, to Stafford as part of its journey from Ironbridge to Leek, which included a canoe slalom journey in Stone's Westbridge Park.

The relay started Wednesday at the National Memorial Arboretum, near Alrewas, before heading to Lichfield, where it was processing through the streets and past the cathedral before a community celebration at Beacon Park.

Baton-bearer Sukhi Kaur at the National Memorial Arboretum
Baton-bearer Jasmine Brittan, from Burton, at the National Memorial Arboretum
Jane Cooke carries the baton in Lichfield

From Lichfield, it was being taken along Burntwood High Street towards Chasetown and then on to Chasewater Country Park.

Callum Chadwick was first to carry the baton at the National Memorial Arboretum
Critical Mass at the National Memorial Arboretum
Crowds at the National Memorial Arboretum
Baton-bearer Angela Burns outside Lichfield Cathedral
Getting a good view of the baton relay in Lichfield
Crowds in Lichfield for the relay
The Queen's Baton Relay in Lichfield
Young flag waver
Baton-bearer Dave Subodh in Lichfield
Baton-bearers Emma Hill and Andy Harper in Lichfield
Samantha Johns runs through the grounds of National Memorial Arboretum
Baton-bearer Jane Dayus-Hinch in Lichfield
Baton-bearer Hannah Simnett, from Sutton Coldfield, in Lichfield
Baton-bearers Sebbie Hall and mum Ashley Hall, from Lichfield, at the National Memorial Arboretum
Baton-bearer Sebbie Hall, from Lichfield, at the National Memorial Arboretum
Baton-bearers Major Naveed Muhammed MBE and Jan Appleton at the National Memorial Arboretum
