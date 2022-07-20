Queen's Baton Relay welcomed to Lichfield, Burntwood and Chasewater

Baton-bearer Emma Hill and Angela Burns in Lichfield

On Tuesday the relay entered Staffordshire when it travelled from Lilleshall, in Shropshire, to Stafford as part of its journey from Ironbridge to Leek, which included a canoe slalom journey in Stone's Westbridge Park.

The relay started Wednesday at the National Memorial Arboretum, near Alrewas, before heading to Lichfield, where it was processing through the streets and past the cathedral before a community celebration at Beacon Park.

Baton-bearer Sukhi Kaur at the National Memorial Arboretum

Baton-bearer Jasmine Brittan, from Burton, at the National Memorial Arboretum

Jane Cooke carries the baton in Lichfield

From Lichfield, it was being taken along Burntwood High Street towards Chasetown and then on to Chasewater Country Park.

Sebbie and Ashley Hall enjoy a photo with Perry the Bull and members of the Games team at the @Nat_Mem_Arb pic.twitter.com/LrNjClllTm — James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 20, 2022

Sebbie Hall has the honour of bringing the Baton home at the @Nat_Mem_Arb pic.twitter.com/iXdEqWXPPO — James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 20, 2022

Major Naveed Muhammad poses with the Baton at the Armed Forces Memorial at the @Nat_Mem_Arb pic.twitter.com/TTGlhgf438 — James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 20, 2022

I may also have sneaked a photo with the Baton pic.twitter.com/3NsSawtS6A — James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 20, 2022

Callum Chadwick was first to carry the baton at the National Memorial Arboretum

Critical Mass at the National Memorial Arboretum

Crowds at the National Memorial Arboretum

Baton-bearer Angela Burns outside Lichfield Cathedral

Getting a good view of the baton relay in Lichfield

Crowds in Lichfield for the relay

The Queen's Baton Relay in Lichfield

Young flag waver

Baton-bearer Dave Subodh in Lichfield

Baton-bearers Emma Hill and Andy Harper in Lichfield

Samantha Johns runs through the grounds of National Memorial Arboretum

Baton-bearer Jane Dayus-Hinch in Lichfield

Baton-bearer Hannah Simnett, from Sutton Coldfield, in Lichfield

Baton-bearers Sebbie Hall and mum Ashley Hall, from Lichfield, at the National Memorial Arboretum

Baton-bearer Sebbie Hall, from Lichfield, at the National Memorial Arboretum