Queen's Baton Relay welcomed to Lichfield, Burntwood and Chasewater

On Tuesday the relay entered Staffordshire when it travelled from Lilleshall, in Shropshire, to Stafford as part of its journey from Ironbridge to Leek, which included a canoe slalom journey in Stone's Westbridge Park.
The relay started Wednesday at the National Memorial Arboretum, near Alrewas, before heading to Lichfield, where it was processing through the streets and past the cathedral before a community celebration at Beacon Park.
From Lichfield, it was being taken along Burntwood High Street towards Chasetown and then on to Chasewater Country Park.
Sebbie and Ashley Hall enjoy a photo with Perry the Bull and members of the Games team at the @Nat_Mem_Arb pic.twitter.com/LrNjClllTm— James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 20, 2022
Sebbie Hall has the honour of bringing the Baton home at the @Nat_Mem_Arb pic.twitter.com/iXdEqWXPPO— James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 20, 2022
Major Naveed Muhammad poses with the Baton at the Armed Forces Memorial at the @Nat_Mem_Arb pic.twitter.com/TTGlhgf438— James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 20, 2022
I may also have sneaked a photo with the Baton pic.twitter.com/3NsSawtS6A— James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 20, 2022