Staffordshire restaurant reaches final of national wine awards

Restaurant sommelier Harry Grinonneau of the Boat Inn with a selection of wines making the shortlist

Liam Dillon, chef and owner of the Boat Inn, near Lichfield, and sommelier Harry Grinonneau are celebrating the achievement after spending a considerable amount of time creating the 2022 wine list, which includes many organic wines.

Mr Dillon, who recently appeared on the BBC television series Great British Menu, said he and Mr Grinonneau were delighted to reach the final

"Wine is such an important part of a meal," he said. "But for me what is very pleasing is recognition for the many organic labels on our list which is part of my desire to use as many organic products and local suppliers as I can."

He said he was particularly proud of the restaurant's kitchen garden, and adding organic wines to the list felt like the last part of that jigsaw.