Staffordshire restaurant reaches final of national wine awards

By Mark AndrewsLichfieldPublished: Comments

A West Midlands restaurant has reached the final of the AA's national wine awards.

Restaurant sommelier Harry Grinonneau of the Boat Inn with a selection of wines making the shortlist
Liam Dillon, chef and owner of the Boat Inn, near Lichfield, and sommelier Harry Grinonneau are celebrating the achievement after spending a considerable amount of time creating the 2022 wine list, which includes many organic wines.

Mr Dillon, who recently appeared on the BBC television series Great British Menu, said he and Mr Grinonneau were delighted to reach the final

"Wine is such an important part of a meal," he said. "But for me what is very pleasing is recognition for the many organic labels on our list which is part of my desire to use as many organic products and local suppliers as I can."

He said he was particularly proud of the restaurant's kitchen garden, and adding organic wines to the list felt like the last part of that jigsaw.

All finalists will have a “notable wine list" symbol on their entry in the 2022 AA Restaurant guide and the winner will receive their award at the AA Hospitality Awards at Grosvenor House hotel in Park Lane, London, on September 26.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

