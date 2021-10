Elizabeth Gilliver, aged 37, is from Fradley, a village near Lichfield and was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday – prompting an urgent appeal to find her.

A spokesman for the force said: "We can confirm that Elizabeth Gilliver, aged 37, from Fradley, who was reported missing on Sunday (10 October) has been found safe and well.