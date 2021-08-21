One casualty freed and two taken to hospital after van crashes into tree

The van had left the road and come to rest at the side of Fisherwick Road. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue

It happened on Fisherwick Road, Lichfield, at around 11pm on Friday and saw the white van left lying diagonally in a ditch after hitting the tree.

Fire crews from Tamworth, Chase Terrace and Burton attended the scene, along Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service, with the road closed to traffic at both ends.

The crews helped to assist with the care of three people who were outside the van and a fourth who was still inside the van.

The group were taken to hospital for further assessment and the road was reopened to traffic.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Tamworth, Chase Terrace and Burton crews attended a road traffic collision on Fisherwick Road after a van drove into a tree.

"The crews assisted West Midlands Ambulance Service with the care of three casualties outside the van and extricated a fourth person still inside the van.