Family pays tribute to 'amazing' son killed in crash

Tributes have been made to Luke Cotton following his death after his motorcycle collided with a car (Image by Staffordshire Police)

Luke Cotton from Lichfield was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle on Eastern Avenue at 7.30pm on June 16 when there was a collision involving a white Audi.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Luke’s family have released a statement which described him as an amazing young person known for his zest and passion for life.

It said: "His energy and enthusiasm were infectious, his aspirations were sky high and his attention to detail, second to none.

"He was a keen motorbike enthusiast, riding with his dad. He loved walking his dogs and they so loved him back.

"He has been a key worker throughout the pandemic and was respected and loved by his work colleagues.

"He had just finished his degree in geology with geophysics at Leicester University and was about to embark on his first professional adventure in Greenland.

"He experienced many adventures through Scouts and explorers, where his love for nature, survival and sports was contagious.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and his proud parents and brother wish their cheeky beloved Luke to shine bright forever."

PC Dave Osborne, of the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigations Unit, urged witnesses to come forward.

He said: "We would urge anyone who saw the vehicles before the collision, witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 668 of 16 June, call 101 or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk

Councillors have joined members of the community in calling on Staffordshire County Council for safety improvements at the Grange Lane junction in an effort to prevent further collisions.