Murder investigation continues into deaths of two people at house

The murder investigation by Staffordshire Police has seen officers continuing enquiries around the house on Alpine Drive in Hednesford where the bodies were discovered by ambulance staff around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The force also said that while formal identification has yet to take place, it said it believed the identities of the two people to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans from Bridgend in South Wales and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield from Cannock.

It also said it was referring an incident relating to recent police contact around the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and said specially-trained officers were supporting the families.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Our enquiries into a murder investigation in Hednesford are continuing after two people were found dead inside a house.

"At about 12.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 25 June), we were alerted by our colleagues at West Midlands Ambulance Service who were at an address on Alpine Drive in Hednesford.

"Sadly, a woman and a man were found dead inside.

"Formal identification is still due to take place, but we believe both of their identities to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend, South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock.

"A team of specially-trained officers are continuing to support their families at this distressing time.

"We’ve referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent police contact.

"A number of officers are still in the area today carrying out enquiries to understand more about what happened.

"We’ve created an online portal where people can leave information that may help the investigation. You can access the Major Incident Public Portal, here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L14-PO1"

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from the Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time.

“I know this news has understandably shaken the local community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.

“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they’ve got any information that can help us.”