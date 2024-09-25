Staffordshire hypnotherapist in running for top award for grief work

Emma was previously a glass artist and used hypnotherapy to assist her own healing, to help her through a divorce and a move back for her and her children to the UK from The Netherlands.

Particularly inspired by Paul McKenna, she retrained in hypnotherapy after the death of her father gave her the opportunity to reassess the things that were important to her.

Emma was relieved to get an assessment in 2023 for Dyslexia, finally understanding why she found it so hard to juggle many things in her life - which had also caused her to grieve.

She is a parent of two teenagers and carer for her mother. She’s also awaiting the results of an ADHD assessment.

She started her online hypnotherapy business in May 2023 and has already healed many clients through the trauma of grief, whether that be death, divorce, redundancy, the end of a relationship or any form of loss

She feels strongly that grief is not just about death and has received many testimonials from clients that she’s already helped.

"I feel a dramatic change since having the hypnotherapy sessions and Emma always makes you feel at ease. My anxiety is so much better and no longer takes over. I have moved on with my grief and my self belief has improved massively. I am starting to enjoy life again and feel a big weight has been lifted off me." said LG Howard.

Emma said: "I feel like I’ve finally found my calling in life and I’m thrilled to be shortlisted for this prestigious award.

"I’m honoured to have helped so many people since my business launched and be recognised for this.

"My vision for the future is to take a lot of what I have already created online, offline. I’d like to eventually create a community grief café; a regular place for support and to hold more public events to heal people who are struggling.

"My mission is to heal a million grieving hearts!"

The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards take place on Thursday, 3 October at Hogarths Hotel, Solihull, and recognises and celebrates the achievements of Women in Business.

They encourage women in business to recognise and celebrate their successes and inspire others by becoming role models.

By Your World Contributor