West Mids Funeral Director invites community to charity brunch in Cannock

On Wednesday, 23 October between 11am-1pm, the event will be hosted at the company’s Hednesford branch, located at 36 Market Street, one of its six branches across the West Midlands and Staffordshire.

With the goal to raise both awareness and funds to support Mind’s many mental health initiatives, Jennifer Ashe & Son’s Big Brunch will welcome a mix of local residents, businesses, and customers to enjoy a morning of a delicious buffet of food and refreshments, and a raffle stocked full of prizes.

The event will also provide the perfect opportunity for a meaningful conversation about the importance of mental health care and how to access vital help so that “no mind is left behind.”

As a family-run funeral director, Jennifer Ashe & Son has seen first-hand the impact that declining mental health services have had on the nation, and they support more and more families who have lost loved ones to suicide and mental health-related illness, reflected in the latest data from ONS which shows in 2023 the UK saw the highest suicide rate since 1999.

For Jimmy Smith, Funeral Director at Jennifer Ashe & Son, it is essential for the business to support its local community, both through small acts of kindness in their day-to-day work and larger events like the Big Brunch. He said: “In our line of work, we see firsthand the emotional toll that grief and loss has on individuals and families.

“We are sadly seeing lots of young people passing away as a result of suicide, and we want to do all we can to support those left behind and those who may be struggling in our own community.

“By partnering with Mind for this event, we hope to raise awareness of the resources available to those experiencing poor mental health and remind everyone that it’s okay to ask for help. Everyone’s mental health is important, and we feel honoured to support such a wonderful charity doing such vital work.”

Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors has long been committed to offering compassionate care to bereaved families in the West Midlands and Staffordshire, and this event is an extension of their ongoing dedication to the communities they serve.

Those who are unable to attend the Big Brunch but would like to donate to the cause can do so via the team's Just Giving page. All proceeds from the brunch will be donated directly to MIND to help fund its programmes and services.

Call 01543 406315 if you would like to attend Jennifer Ashe & Son’s Big Brunch for Mind.

By Conor Davies - Contributor