Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after dog attack in her garden - man arrested

The woman was attacked in the garden of her house in Market Street, Hednesford, by dogs today and suffered injuries to her arms, legs and face, Staffordshire Police said.

Police were called to the address at 1.10pm and found the woman inside the house. She was given first aid by officers then taken to hospital.

An injured dog was also found in the garden. "We believe that the dog was attacked by other dogs present at the location," Staffordshire Police said. "Those dogs have now been secured.

"A 47-year-old man, from Cannock, has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and owning a prohibited dog.

"A cordon has been put in place in the area while we continue to investigate what happened."

Chief Inspector Matt Walker, from the Cannock local policing team, said: “I know this incident shocked those that saw what happened and will likely cause alarm amongst those in the local area.

“I can assure local communities that there is no wider threat to the public at this time. Officers moved quickly to make sure the dogs involved were secured and the area was cordoned off as a priority.

“We’re actively investigating the circumstances of the incident and will remain in the area to provide extra reassurance to nearby residents and businesses.”

Police want to hear from anyone who can help with the ongoing investigation. Call 101, quoting incident 314 of October 18, or use Live Chat on the force website.