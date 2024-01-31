New store set to open in Pye Green

The building of the near 3,000 square feet convenience store in Noble Road, off Pye Green Road has created 15 jobs. It will open between 6am and 10pm daily.

The store will include an in-store bakery and Costa Coffee express dispenser, alongside a focus on fresh, healthy food, award winning wine and vegan and plant based products.

Co-op Store Manager, Stuart Brownhill, said: “The whole team is delighted to launch our newest store, and we are really looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we’ve worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community.

" This includes a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, Co-op's member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”