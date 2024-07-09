'Accidentally' left on deep fat fryer is cause of Hednesford restaurant fire

Emergency crews were called to the premises, in Market Street, in Hednesford.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation found that the fire was caused by a deep fat fryer that had accidentally been left switched on.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "We have extinguished a fire inside a restaurant in Hednesford that was started by a deep fat fryer.

"At 1am on Sunday morning we were called to Market Street after smoke was seen coming from the address.

"Crews went to the scene and forced entry into the building to start tackling the blaze. It was extinguished by 1.50am using hose reel jets, main jets and breathing equipment.

"Firefighters also evacuated the flats above and made sure everyone was safe.

The brigade also stated two women were assessed at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation by a West Midlands Ambulance Service crew, but did not need to go to hospital.

Watch Manager Wesley Southall said: “This incident goes to show how easily things can go wrong by forgetting to turn off heating appliances in the kitchen.

“More than 50 per cent of the fires we attend are caused by cooking, particularly pans and grills that catch fire after they are left unattended.

“Make sure that cooking appliances are switched off after use and are never left unattended.”