Tribute left to man killed in two-car crash as police investigation continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene following the crash in Rawnsley Road in Hednesford on Sunday night, in which a woman was also seriously injured.

The incident involved a green Vauxhall Mokka and a black Mercedes AMG. The driver of the Mokka sadly died at the scene.

A red rose bouquet can be seen near the collision site in tribute to the man who has so far not been named.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information should telephone Staffordshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 594 of July 21 or contact the force via its website Live Chat service.

A red rose floral tribute near the crash site.

Rawnsley Road in Hednesford.

The Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent coroner has been informed of the death.

A critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were among the emergency services that attended following reports of the collision on at 7.45 on Sunday night.