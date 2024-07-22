Driver killed in two-car crash that leaves three others injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency service crews rushed to the collision in Rawnsley Road, Hednesford, at about 7.45pm on Sunday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Upon arrival, ambulance staff discovered two cars which had been involved in a "serious collision".

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The driver of one car, a man, was in a critical condition.

"The team worked together to administer trauma care to the man but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased on scene.

"A passenger from the same car, a woman, received trauma care on scene for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed by land ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further care.

"The driver and passenger from the second car were described as ‘walking wounded’. Both were discharged on scene."

The Express & Star has contacted Staffordshire Police for comment.