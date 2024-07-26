'His personality was enchanting': Family 'shaken' after loved one, 33, killed in car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The family of Scott Smythe have said that the death of the 33-year-old, who died in the collision involving a green Vauxhall Mokka and a black Mercedes AMG on Sunday, had shaken them to the core.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene following the crash in Rawnsley Road in Hednesford on Sunday night, in which a woman was also seriously injured.

A critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were also among the emergency services that attended following reports of the collision.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Smythe, who was driving the Green Mokka, died at the scene, with a red rose bouquet being left at the scene in tribute a day later.

The family of Scott Smythe have paid tribute to him after his death on Rawnsley Road on Sunday. Photo: Staffordshire Police

In a statement, Mr Smythe's family said: “Scott’s life was tragically and suddenly cut too short. This has shook all of his family and friends to the core.

“He meant so much to so many as a son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and dad.

“Scott’s personality was enchanting and his laugh was infectious. He was always the first to help anyone, he had the biggest heart and cared so much.

“Scott will always be loved by his family and at this time, we’ll fondly share memories of him and his life and he will forever be by our sides showing us the way.

“You will forever be unconditionally loved by us all, Scott.”

The family added: “We kindly ask that our privacy is respected so we can process and grieve the loss of our loved one.”

The crash on Rawnsley Road left one man dead and a woman seriously injured

Earlier this week a red rose bouquet was placed near the crash site.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We’re continuing to ask if anyone has any information about the incident or for any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.

"You can call is on 101 quoting incident number 594 of 21 July or message us via Live Chat on our website.

"You can also make an anonymous report by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."