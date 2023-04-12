Easter fun day brings young and old together

Children from Poppyfield Primary Academy at the Easter fun day at Littleton Lodge Care Home in Hednesford with, from left: Soni Atwal (front of house manager), Jayne Booth (care assistant), Megan Doyle (Academy teaching assistant), Ben Taylor (site manager at Bellway’s Green Oaks development), Julie Anderson (care home manager), and residents Barbara Millington and Jean Rowley. Photo: Bellway

Bellway West Midlands donated 38 Easter eggs to enable pupils from Poppyfield Primary Academy to enjoy an egg hunt and other activities with residents at Littleton Lodge Care Home.

The school and care home are located next door to each other on Pye Green Road, close to where Bellway is building new homes at its Green Oaks development.

Seven children from the school’s nursery took part in the activities at the fun day on Tuesday, March 28, which included an Easter egg hunt, egg and spoon races and hook the loop on the Easter bunny’s ears.

Ben Taylor, site manager at Green Oaks, delivered the chocolate eggs and joined in with the fun.

Becky Scordis, headteacher at Poppyfield Primary Academy, said: "The children always thoroughly enjoy going over to Littleton Lodge to complete activities and meet with residents.

“They regularly ask when they can visit again and a lovely friendship has developed between ourselves and the care home.

“A big thank you to Bellway Homes who provided the Easter eggs for this activity."

Julie Anderson, Home Manager at Littleton Lodge, said: "We had a fantastic time with the children from Poppyfield Primary Academy and the lovely people from Bellway Homes.

"Our residents had so much fun helping the kids look for Easter eggs, and it was great to see the two generations forming such strong bonds.

"We can’t wait to invite them back into our home for another celebration."

Bellway’s donation towards the Easter egg hunt follows previous support given to both the school and care home last year.

The housebuilder brought festive cheer to Little Lodge residents by paying for refreshments at a Salvation Army carol service at Christmas and created a new allotment area at the school with raised planters and greenhouses.

Members of the site team also visited the school with hi-vis vests and goodie bags before pupils were invited to cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of a new showhome at Green Oaks.

Rachel Marner, Sales Manager for Bellway West Midlands, said: “It was a real pleasure to be able to help organise such a fabulous fun event at the Littleton Lodge Care Home.

“Our site manager Ben Taylor delivered the eggs, put his Easter bunny ears on and got involved in the activities.

"He said that the youngsters and the residents had a great time interacting together which involved a lot of laughter and a lots of chocolate being eaten.