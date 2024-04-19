Man arrested on suspicion of drug possession after police find heroin and cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Staffordshire Police stopped the man on Stafford Lane in Hednesford on Tuesday afternoon before making the discovery.

The 20-year-old man, who the force said was from the Cannock area, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and subsequently released on bail while enquiries continue.

Staffordshire Police said the arrest was another part of Operation Target, an ongoing commitment to tackle serious and organised crime through targeting the groups responsible.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been arrested after we seized drugs, cash and mobile phones in Hednesford.

"Officers stopped a man on Stafford Lane at 3.30pm on Tuesday (16 April) and found heroin, two mobile phones and £260 cash.

"A 20-year-old man, from the Cannock area, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (heroin).

"He has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.

"The activity follows our ongoing commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and protecting those who are at risk of exploitation by criminals.

"Through Operation Target, we continue to proactively target the groups responsible for these crimes, including county lines, drug distribution, illegal firearms and sexual exploitation.

"To find out more, go to https://shorturl.at/blsMZ"