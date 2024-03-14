Festival attended by thousands called off this year due to spiralling costs

Chase Pride, which was attended by about 4,800 people over two days in Hednesford last September, was scheduled to take place on August 31.

But organisers have announced this year's event is being postponed until 2025 due to the economy and changes in government legislation forcing the costs of operating such a festival to rise significantly.

They said grants and corporate sponsorship were also proving difficult to secure.

People who have tickets for this year's event will be sent further details on email.

In a post on social media, the organisers said: "We’re sad to announce that Chase Pride 2024, which is scheduled to take place on August 31, is being postponed until 2025.

"The current state of the UK’s economy, coupled with changes in government legislation, have caused the costs of operating a festival like Chase Pride to rise significantly.

"At the same time, grants and corporate sponsorship, which cover approximately 50 per cent of our festival operating costs, are proving difficult to secure.

"It is therefore with regret that we must postpone Chase Pride until 2025, so that we can focus on securing the funding needed to plan the festival with certainty.

"We understand this may come as a disappointment, especially for those who have already bought tickets. Please check your inbox for an email with further details.

"Thank you for celebrating Chase Pride with us over the last two years, we look forwards to seeing you in 2025!"