Group offering 'safe haven' and a friendly refuge for men plan park event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Founder Jason Titley has been running the Stand by Me men's group for around eight months, meeting at West Chadsmoor Family Centre twice a week.

He launched the group in response to statistics showing Cannock has one of the highest rates of male suicide in the country.

Jason himself is suffering from limited mobility after a major accident in which he broke his leg, and the group is also an outlet for him to get out of the house and meet new people.

He said there is always food and friendly faces at the sessions, and activities in recent weeks have included pumpkin carving, a Lego session and a murder mystery morning is also planned.

Jason said: "I thought up the name of the group because that is what we do at the meetings, we sit down, have a chat, a sandwich and just interact together.

"We also have the activities but men of all ages are free to drop in and see whether it is for them, we always welcome new faces."

Jason is organising an event in Hednesford Park next month where men from all walks of life will stand by each other in a line in a bid to break the stigma over men's mental health and to show they are not alone.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 14 at 2pm. The regular sessions at Chadsmoor are held from 9.30am to 11.30am on Mondays and 6pm to 8pm on Thursdays.

For details on the group you can visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092093373660.