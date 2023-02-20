Notification Settings

First time buyers given honour of laying brick in their new home

By Adam SmithHednesfordPublished:

The first couple to reserve a property at a Hednesford housing development have laid a brick in their home.

Stuart and Christine Bradley-Mold, with Assistant Site Manager Maddie Dale, lay a brick on their new home
Christine and Stuart Bradley-Mold were given the honour at Bellway’s 74-home Green Oaks development, off Pye Green Road.

First-time buyers Christine, 35, and Stuart 33, who currently live in a rented property in the town, reserved their two-bedroom semi-detached house at Green Oaks in September.

They are due to get the keys to their new home once it is completed in May 2023.

Christine said: “When Bellway approached us to lay a brick on our first home, we were so excited. It is our dream to own our own home so to put a brick down on it is so special - it still doesn’t feel real yet.

“It was a very momentous occasion and has made our housebuying experience all the more meaningful.”

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Christine and Stuart to the site so they could see their new home taking shape and play a small part in its construction.

“The opportunity to lay a brick on their new home clearly meant a great deal to the couple and is something they will be able to look back on with pride for years to come. When they move in this year, I am sure the knowledge that they helped in a small way to build the house they are living in will make the experience even more special.”

Green Oaks will include 59 properties for private sale, featuring a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses, and 15 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

The site will be part of a wider new 900-home development in the town.

As part of the planning agreement for Green Oaks, Bellway will be contributing almost £500,000 towards Poppyfield Primary Academy, £15,000 for a bus shelter, and £7,500 towards improved cycle storage facilities at Hednesford railway station.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

