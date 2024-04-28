'Very special' Cheslyn Hay woman celebrates 104th birthday

Hazel Whittaker celebrated on Thursday with family, friends and fellow residents at Pinfold House.

Neighbours from nearby Campians Avenue and even the chairman of Cheslyn Hay Parish Council Stephen Hollis also dropped in to help her blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

Hazel Whittaker blows out the candles on her cake

Cheslyn Hay Parish Council chairman Stephen Hollis dropped in to wish Hazel many happy returns.

Friend and neighbour Janet Horton said: "Hazel is a very special person who keeps up to date with news and trends and is known for her baking at Pinfold House where she has lived for a number of years.

"She was very deserving of this party and I am glad so many people dropped in to wish her happy birthday and we all hope she has many more."