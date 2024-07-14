Claimants against estate of woman who died 11 months ago urged to come forward

Enoch Evans from Walsall has put out the message to ask for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Janet Evans from Great Wyrley, who died in August 2023, to get in contact.

The firm said that that anyone with a claim or interest in Ms Evans' estate should send written particulars to Richard Farid Neea at the firm's offices on Hatherton Road by September 10.

After that date, it said the estate would be distributed among parties putting in claims and interests.