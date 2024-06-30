Great Wyrley Carnival: Musical day at show filled with good fun and frolicks

There was plenty of pirates, music from the shows, fun and frolicks at the growing in popularity Great Wyrley Carnival near Cannock on Saturday.

Great Wyrley Townswomen's Guild stall with Jack Holmes, aged 12, with Jean Saunders and Derek Saunders.

A total of seven colourful floats decorated in themes based on movies, animation films and the West End took part in the grand procession led by the carnival king and queen who were Mikey Joyce-Leach, aged nine, and Jessica Ward, aged eight.

Tina Seagar

Brian Poulton with Robin Furlong, of Great Wyrley Royal British Legion.

They were joined by carnival princess Chloe Banks, aged seven, and the prince Jaxon Widdowson, aged eight.

Great Wyrley Concert Band entertains.

A Mary Poppins themed float.

The procession set off from Hazel Lane led by Wolverhampton's St Gregory's Marching Band.

Sam and Jody Morgan on a Shrek themed float.

A character on a a Shrek themed float.

Attractions included Paws for Thought Dog Display, a fin dog show, music, fun fair, food and gymnastics team Platinum Gym Club.

Fun fair at Great Wyrley Carnival.

Thea Simpson, aged four, having fun at Great Wyrley Carnival.

Pauline Kelsey, of Great Wyrley Carnival, says: "It was great day and a very good turn out by the community. Everybody enjoyed themselves and the weather was superb.

"The main act was Paws for Thought Dog Display from Hereford who appeared on TV and at Crufts. They were very entertaining."

Cheslyn Hay Boys' Brigade members Tom Craddock, aged 16, and Jack Jesson, aged 14.

The annual show was officiallly opened by former South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson.

Ronnie Harris with pets Ky and Bear.

Wolverhampton Greyhound Trust's Angie Barrington with Chris Hinton, Bundi and Nina.

Amanda and Harry Egginton with their rehomed greyhound pet Roxy.

Float winner was Foundations Nursery with Lion King; second place was Landywood Primary School with Shrek and third place was Little Professor's Nursery with Frozen.

Best dressed stall was Great Wyrley Townswomen's Guild with Pirates of Penzance.

Stalls at Great Wyrley Carnival.

Fancy dress adult category were the Gardiner, Kendrick and Jones families with Little Mermaid and runner up was Dawn Boulton as Ursula the sea witch. Children's category winner was 1st Great Wyrley Scouts with Mary Poppins and runner up was Mia Forrester as Elsa from Disney animation Frozen.

The best in show from the fun dog show winners pedigree category was 'Bear' and handler Ronnie Harris, novelty category winner was 'Bailey' and handler Lucy Kendrick and winning puppy was 'Winnie' and handler Amy Lawrence.

Participating groups included Cheslyn Hay Boys' Brigade based at Salem Methodist Church, in High Street, in Cheslyn Hay; Great Wyrley Royal British Legion branch which brought a team of motorcyclists who took part in the procession, and Wolverhampton Greyhound Trust.

There were also performances by Great Wyrley Concert Band on the field.

"I'd like to thank the community and the groups for turning out to support the event plus our hard working committee and helpers on the day. Well done to all the floats. There were all very good," Pauline adds.

Sir Gavin is now the Conservative candidate for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge for the general election on Thursday.