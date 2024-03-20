Teenager ready for trip of a lifetime to Peru

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jack Weaver will be heading off to Peru in July 2025 for a four-week expedition trip which will take in walks to Machu Picchu, a city tour of Cusco and project work with local organisations.

The 14-year-old will be taking the trip with Camps International after completing his GCSEs at Great Wyrley Academy and spoke about the trip and what the objectives were.

He said: "I have been presented with an amazing opportunity to travel to Peru in July 2025 after my GCSEs and make a meaningful contribution to their local communities.

"I am truly excited about the prospect of giving back to those in need.

"The core objectives of this expedition are to undertake projects in order to raise the educational standards of developing communities within a rural district of Peru and raise the living standards of developing communities, within a rural district of Peru.

"It will also assist with ongoing wildlife conservation programs to preserve biodiversity and protect vulnerable habitats.

"This expedition is extremely important to me because I feel that I will acquire and develop many important life skills such as communicating to locals in Spanish, construction in different climates, helping local children."

As part of the trip, Jack has been asked to raise funds towards his travel expenses and has started a Go Fund Me page, as well as offering car washing, dog walking and other service for fundraising around the Great Wyrley area.

His mother Libby said that he had been very excited to find out he's been picked for the expedition, but she was just as excited and also wanted to get some sponsors for Jack to carry patches off to Machu Picchu.

She said: "He was so excited when he found out he was going on the trip as he's been abroad before to places like France and Spain and Egypt, but never anywhere as far away as Peru.

"I was over the moon when I found out about it as well and I know he can't wait to go, plus it gives him that boost to work hard and be ready for his GCSEs.

"What I'd like to see is people or companies offer sponsorship for Jack so that he has something he can carry up the mountains on the trek he's going to do, around £250 for sponsorship which will see their logo photographed at Machu Picchu."

To find out more about Jack's expedition and to make a donation, go to gofundme.com/f/camp-international-charity-trip-to-peru