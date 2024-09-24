Remembrance riders set for free passage along toll road for fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Midland Expressway Limited (MEL), operators of the M6toll, has announced it will once again provide free passage for motorcyclists attending this year’s Ride to the Wall event on October 5.

Around 2,000 bikers are expected to pass through the toll booths on their way to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas in a charity event which unites bikers from the UK and abroad to honour and remember service men and women while raising funds for the Arboretum

Midland Expressway Limited said it was proud to support Ride to the Wall for 17 years, ensuring smooth and safe passage for the bikers, while enabling them to save around £9,000 in toll costs.

Riders will start from eleven points across the Midlands, travelling through T5 (Shenstone) and T6 (Burntwood) plazas between 9:30 am and 11 am.

To facilitate smooth passage, wide load lanes at both plazas will be marked with signs on the slip roads approaching the plaza and riders have been requested to avoid exiting at T4 (Weeford) to minimize congestion.

Maxine Estevez (communications manager at M6toll), Martin Dickinson (founder of RTTW), Jo Brett (external communications assistant at M6toll) and Ian Harvey (systems technician at M6toll) mark the annual waiving of toll fees for bikers heading to the Ride to the Wall event

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said: “We are back for the 17th year, which is an amazing achievement.

"We are grateful for the support of M6toll in making this route affordable for all the bikers taking part.

"With more than 7,000 registrations this year, our volunteer marshals will ensure a smooth and successful event.

"We ask all participants to familiarise themselves with the routes and follow instructions from our marshals to ensure everyone arrives safely.”

For more information on supporting the Ride to the Wall charity, go to the Ride to the Wall website.