National Express 'wholeheartedly apologises' to a disabled Black Country mum who was banned from a bus

National Express West Midlands has apologised to Rachel Riley after one of their drivers banned the 49 year-old, from Cheslyn Hay in Staffordshire, from catching a bus she has taken nearly every week for the last couple of years on Wednesday, August 21.

Rachel, a disabled wheelchair user, was planning to catch the NX Bus West Midlands Number 3 service via Wolverhampton to visit her daughter - but she said that the driver wouldn't let her board the bus and told her that she 'didn't have the right permit' for her motorised wheelchair.

She was left stranded in Wolverhampton. The bus operator has 'wholeheartedly apologised' to Rachel and sent her a bunch of flowers on hearing of the incident.

Rachel told the Express & Star: "I couldn't believe it. I have never been asked for a permit before, I have been catching this service for years." Those were the words of Rachel as she recalled how she was asked for a travel permit to board the service with her regular wheelchair.

"I was told I couldn't board and that I would need to get the permit. I have never had that. The driver left me stranded in Wolverhampton." She added.

Rachel has been using a wheelchair since she was in her 20s. She said she has never experienced anything like this before.

After arguing her point, Rachel was told that she would have to talk to the inspector in Wolverhampton or find another form of travel.

Rachel said: "I was in tears. I have never had any issues before, I have never been stranded in Wolverhampton. I didn't even know there was a permit for wheelchairs.

"I have been a wheelchair user all my life. I was just so hurt. I have never been stranded before, I was worried."

Rachel Riley, from Cheslyn Hay, a wheelchair user, has had two recent issues with bus transport in Walsall and Stafford

Rachel said that she had to talk to the inspector in Wolverhampton, where she was finally allowed to catch a service back to her home. However, she said that it left her 'nervous' about using public transport.

She said: "The inspector didn't see an issue with my wheelchair, they let me straight on another service and made sure I was okay.

"It has left me feeling anxious about using public transport. What would happen if I wasn't allowed to board somewhere I'm unfamiliar with? Public transport is my lifeline."

'We wholeheartedly apologise'

The bus service said staff members will now undergo 'refresher training'

Since raising complaints with the service, National Express West Midlands has made a formal apology, even sending the 49-year-old flowers and a letter.

Talking about the incident, National Express West Midlands said: "We take our commitment to accessible travel very seriously and have fallen short of the level of service our passengers should receive on this occasion.

"We have been in direct contact with Miss Riley to wholeheartedly apologise for her experience on August 21."

The bus service went on to say that while some mobility equipment users may need permits to travel, Miss Riley should have been let on the service.

The travel group said: "Miss Riley should have been able to travel in her powered wheelchair, however, our driver made a genuine mistake as certain mobility equipment does require a permit in order to travel.

"We are carrying out refresher training to ensure all drivers are fully aware of our policy."

Following an investigation, the bus service apologised to Rachel, even sending flowers

Rachel has claimed that she has also experienced difficulties with Select Bus Services. The company said that it has launched a full investigation taking place.

The issue also comes following a call for action by 11-time-paralympian Tania Grey Thompson, who said that there should be 'more severe penalties' for those companies that fail to help disabled passengers.