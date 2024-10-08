South Staffordshire Council celebrates 50 golden years since boundary change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 100 guests led by the Staffordshire Lord Lieutenant Ian Dudson attended the golden celebration at Codsall Community Hub on October 1.

It featured speeches covering the council's achievements over the past five decades and paying tribute to bot residents and projects which have shaped the sprawling district which runs from near Dudley, Wolverhampton to communities between Cannock and Walsall, into a thriving community.

Performing the official opening Staffordshire county councillor Kath Perry, of Cheslyn Hay, Essington and Great Wyrley ward, said: "Today we honour not just the history, but the people—past and present—who have contributed to our community’s success. As we reflect on these achievements, let us look forward to many more years of collaboration, growth, and progress.

"A, we look back on the past 50 years we celebrate not just the council’s achievements, but the spirit of South Staffordshire itself - a place where every resident, staff member, and initiative contributes to the rich community life."

The council was launched on April 1, 1974 due to boundary changes which saw Staffordshire county reduced in size and the metropolitan boroughs of Walsall, Dudley, Sandwell and Wolverhampton set up.

Highlights have included to royal visits, the Olympic Torch Relay in 2012 and the Commonwealth Baton Rrelay in 2022, focus on major planning developments such as i54 and Logic 54 which have created around 7,000 jobs, with an additional 7,000 expected. The council’s commercial assets are now valued at £43.3 million.

Volunteers awards were presented by Mr Ian Dudson and chairman Councillor Dan Kinsey who said: "It has been an absolute honour to present tonight’s awards and celebrate the incredible contributions of our residents.

"Their dedication and hard work truly shape South Staffordshire into the wonderful place we all love and call home."

The celebrations continued the next day with the planting of a commemorative liquidamber sweet gum tree at the Community Hub in Codsall. The tree was donated by Boningale Nurseries and was planted by Councillor Kinsey as a symbolic tribute to the council’s service to the community for 50 years.

As part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to the environment a further 200 trees will be planted across the district next month in partnership with the Woodland Trust and community groups to mark its Climate Change Action Plan while celebrating its milestone anniversary.