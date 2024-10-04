Fresh appeal to find wanted Great Wyrley man with distinctive neck tattoo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police has asked for information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Mark Openshaw.

He is wanted by officers in connection to an aggravated burglary offence which took place in September.

Have you seen Mark Openshaw? Photo: Staffordshire Police

Openshaw – who has a tattoo which reads “Athena” on the right-hand side of his neck – is said to have connections in Great Wyrley, Cannock, Cheslyn Hay, Hednesford and the West Midlands area.

The force first appealed for the public's help in tracking him down on September 7 and again a few days later.

In the renewed appeal, Staffordshire Police said: "We are continuing to appeal to the public to let us know if they have any information on the whereabouts of Mark Openshaw.

"If you've seen him, call 101 or use Live Chat."