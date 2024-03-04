Action over 'raw sewage and toilet paper' flowing from broken drainage pipe and flooding road

Staffordshire County Council says it is looking at the pipe outside Campions Wood Quarry, close to the Hollybush Garden Centre, as a matter of urgency.

Residents have described raw sewage and even toilet paper spewing out of the drain and have called the situation a 'nightmare,' with temporary traffic lights being stuck on red this week adding to the misery.

Dave Garmson who lives nearby said: "The Wolverhampton Road in Cheslyn Hay has been prone to flooding over the last couple of years, but recently the situation has deteriorated drastically with drains spewing out sewage and what looks like toilet tissue.

"The road is now continually flooded and with supposed temporary traffic lights that fail and are stuck on red both ways several times each day this causes further traffic frustration and chaos.